Gunther defeats superstar who hasn't wrestled in over a year at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023

Gunther made history this past Monday on RAW by cementing himself as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. With history now being made, he retained the title against a superstar who hasn't wrestled in a year.

Following another classic against Chad Gable, Gunther ensured that he would surpass The Honky Tonk Man to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

He was challenged by none other than Indian superstar Shanky, who last wrestled in July of 2022 on SmackDown.

Our fellow Sportskeeda Wrestling reporters stated that there was a lot more comedy than usual for a match involving the Imperium leader. While he's normally a serious superstar, he broke into the traditional Indian dance "Bhangra" - as did Shanky despite getting destroyed.

Of course, it should be noted that WWE Live Events are far less serious because of the fact that they're not televised. It gives WWE stars the chance to go out and have a little more fun than usual, allowing them to break character.

What can't be broken right now, however, is the dominant reign of the Imperium leader, who has been one of WWE's top stars since his main roster debut in 2022.

