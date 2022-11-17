Top Dolla has revealed that he wants to become the host of The Tonight Show after his WWE career is over.

Dolla returned to the company earlier this year after WWE released the entire Hit Row faction in November last year. Hit Row is currently feuding with Legado Del Fantasma on the blue brand. On last Friday's SmackDown, the Viking Raiders returned with Sarah Logan to beat both factions down.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Dolla revealed that his ultimate goal is to host The Tonight Show after his WWE career winds down.

“I have one goal left. It’s to host The Tonight Show," said Top Dolla. "That’s my end goal at the end of all of this, 20 years from now. That’s what I want to do. I started, when I was in high school, doing videos, trying to make myself better on camera, being able to perform on camera, understanding how you should present yourself when presenting a scene as opposed to when you’re doing an interview, as opposed to when you are doing wrestling and it’s action, and you have to work different cameras at the same time. I’ve been teaching myself that since I was 14 years old. Now I’m 32, and it’s all coming to fruition." (H/T: Fightful)

Top Dolla releases diss track about WWE SmackDown stars

Top Dolla and Hit Row have been locked in a bitter rivalry with Legado Del Fantasma since the group arrived on WWE SmackDown. The 32-year-old recently released a diss track on Legado Del Fantasma and claimed that the group was following Hit Row around to be relevant.

"Legado, I see y'all still want beef, that's cool I'm gonna come find your a** at SmackDown," rapped Top Dolla. "Ready or not here we come, you chose the wrong one, I'm the chosen one. And no, I don't mean like Drew McIntyre, y'all could have just said hi if y'all were that inspired. We left y'all in NXT and like a hood oven y'all stood by us to make sure you could get some heat." [0:39-1:00]

AJ "Top Dolla" Francis may have lofty goals outside of WWE, but he still has a lot to accomplish on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if Hit Row are able to establish themselves as a popular act on the blue brand moving forward.

Do you think Top Dolla could host 'The Tonight Show'? Let us know in the comments section below.

