WWE's original plans for Mustafa Ali before his abrupt release - Reports

Mustafa Ali took to social media to announce he was no longer working with WWE, which seemingly confirms his release. Amid ongoing talent cuts, the company's creative plans for Ali prior to his firing have now been revealed, which involved Dominik Mysterio.

Based on the latest updates, WWE is letting go of talents, and Mustafa Ali was the first to confirm his exit from the company with a surprising tweet.

PWInsider asked WWE for some clarification on Mustafa's tweet and was told by sources that the superstar was originally set to appear on the next episode of RAW.

Ali has been involved in the North American Championship picture, and the plan was for him to continue to feud with Dominik Mysterio. He had appeared on the latest episode of NXT in a backstage segment and was unhappy about Dragon Lee getting a shot at Dominik's title.

We aren't sure how Ali's release will affect WWE's creative plans ahead of Dominik and Lee's RAW match, but here's what we know thus far, courtesy of Mike Johnson:

"PWinsider.com has reached out to WWE to confirm the accuracy of the tweet. Ali was slated to appear on this Monday's RAW to continue his current storyline with Mysterio. More as we confirm."

Mustafa Ali's WWE journey

Having been on the independent circuit for over ten years, Mustafa Ali deservedly earned a WWE contract after impressing in the Cruiserweight Classic.

Ali was signed by the company and pushed as part of the 205 Live roster, even though he showcased potential to be a worthy contender at the top of the card. There was even a time when he was allegedly considered for a world title opportunity at WrestleMania before an untimely injury meant Kofi Kingston got the role.

An underwhelming run as the leader of RETRIBUTION was followed by Ali publicly requesting his release from WWE last year. The 37-year-old star was featured irregularly on TV over the past year. However, he slowly rebuilt himself in NXT in recent times.

What do you think is next for Mustafa after his WWE departure? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star