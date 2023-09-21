37-year-old star announces departure from WWE nearly a week before title match

After working over seven years with the sports entertainment juggernaut, a huge name has announced that he is no longer working with WWE. The star in question is Mustafa Ali, who broke the news of his departure on social media.

The 37-year-old has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since 2016. He started his career with the company as a member of the Cruiserweight division but later became a part of the main roster. Despite being a remarkable in-ring performer, Ali never won a championship in the company.

In May 2023, Mustafa Ali showed up on NXT and became a prominent face on WWE's third brand. In the last few weeks, he was involved in a program with Dominik Mysterio. He failed to capture the NXT North American Championship against Wes Lee and "Dirty" Dom in a triple-threat match at NXT The Great American Bash.

While he was slated to get another shot at the title at No Mercy on September 30, the star recently announced on Twitter that he was "no longer working with WWE" and was looking forward to the future.

Mustafa Ali stunned the wrestling world with his latest post

It should be noted that Mustafa Ali publicly requested his release last year, which was eventually declined. However, he accepted the decision and returned to TV a few months later.

