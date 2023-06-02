Top faction to finally reform - 4 ways WWE can utilize free agents Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander

The WWE Draft took place right before Backlash, and it dramatically shook things up for the company. New rosters were formed, which has since allowed teams to form, new feuds to pop up, and intriguing stories to develop.

An interesting direction taken in the draft was the introduction of free agents. These wrestlers have the freedom to appear with any brand and seemingly sign with one if the opportunity presents itself.

Baron Corbin, Mustafa Ali, Von Wagner, Xyon Quinn, Brock Lesnar, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, MVP, Omos, Dolph Ziggler, and Elias were all drafted into free agency.

Presumably, the likes of Shanky, Aliyah, Robert Roode, Tommaso Ciampa, and others are also considered free agents, but their status is yet to be confirmed.

Two of those names, in particular, stand out. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are former RAW Tag Team Champions but haven't done much in WWE for quite some time. This article will look at how the company can better utilize these two free agents, especially in the wake of a few finding new roles.

Below are four ways WWE can utilize free agents Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

#4. They could feud with Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles are the top prize in the company for those in the tag ranks. The belts, which are both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles, are currently held by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The Canadian duo won the belts at WrestleMania 39. They were involved in the main event and dethroned The Usos after a record-setting championship reign. They have since successfully defended the gold against The Usos and the pairing of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions.

Sami and Kevin will inevitably need new challengers. While there are plenty of teams on WWE RAW, it would make sense for free agents to earn a title opportunity too. Plus, both men deserve a push, so what better way to give them the aforementioned push than by having them challenge for gold?

#3. Shelton & Cedric could show up on WWE NXT as free agents

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Mustafa Ali finally arriving in NXT is excellent.



This run is going to be special. Mustafa Ali finally arriving in NXT is excellent.This run is going to be special. https://t.co/XfMpYdT4js

WWE NXT was shaken up big-time on the most recent episode of the black & gold brand's weekly series. Two free agents appeared, with both seemingly having their sights set on championship gold.

Mustafa Ali arrived first, to much fanfare. While he was helpful in fighting off The Schism, he subtly hinted at wanting the North American Championship. Baron Corbin then followed by attacking Carmelo Hayes in the closing moments of the show with his eyes clearly on the NXT Championship.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are both free agents as of the 2023 WWE Draft. As a result, both could show up on NXT in the near future too.

They'd be major threats to Gallus' reign as the NXT Tag Team Champions and could help give the brand momentum ahead of The Great American Bash.

#2. They could go their separate ways

cosk15 @cosk151 Cedric Alexander should go to NXT.

He's too good of a talent, not to be used, and he could really cook with Ali, Wes Lee, Hayes, and Ilja to name a few. Cedric Alexander should go to NXT. He's too good of a talent, not to be used, and he could really cook with Ali, Wes Lee, Hayes, and Ilja to name a few. https://t.co/VJdTpthzxu

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander make for a great team. The two have natural chemistry and can deliver in the ring whenever they're given an opportunity. The sad reality is, however, that they aren't given that opportunity very often.

While fans may enjoy seeing them together, and the wrestlers themselves may see the pairing as their best chance at finding success, the unfortunate truth is that WWE seemingly doesn't see anything in them as a team. If the company did believe in them as a duo, they'd likely be used more on television.

Given that WWE is seemingly intent on not pushing them as a pair, it may be in their best interest to split up. Doing so could allow them to try something new, possibly something that could catch the eye of upper management.

Plus, Vince McMahon is known for not loving tag team wrestling. While he's allegedly not in charge of everything creatively, who knows just how much of his influence he uses on a week-to-week basis.

#1. The Hurt Business could finally reform

The Hurt Business

The Hurt Business is why Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander started to team up, at least to any level of success. The two were brought together by MVP alongside Bobby Lashley. As a team, they dominated Monday Night RAW for a brief period of time.

Unfortunately, the group broke up far sooner than anybody would have liked. The WWE Universe hoped that when Vince McMahon retired in 2022 that the stable would reform. It had even been teased a handful of times on television, but unfortunately hasn't yet happened.

Given that MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin are all listed as free agents, their time to reunite may be coming. The three could join Bobby Lashley on Friday Night SmackDown and even potentially fight The Bloodline or the Latino World Order. Who wouldn't want to see them back in action?

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes