Dolph Ziggler's AEW arrival teased amid WWE absence

The wrestling world is buzzing with anticipation as former WWE World Champion Dolph Ziggler teases his arrival in AEW.

Ziggler, who hasn't been seen on WWE TV since he clashed with JD McDonagh on the May 29, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW, has left fans wondering when he will appear next.

While the fans await his return, Ziggler's real-life brother, Ryan Nemeth, has hinted at the possibility of a major move to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

AEW star Nemeth has added fuel to the fire with a cryptic post. He took to Twitter to share an edited photo of himself and Dolph Ziggler holding AEW's most prestigious titles, including the World Championship, TNT Championship, and World Tag Team Championship.

It remains to be seen whether Ziggler will leave WWE or if Ryan is playing around with the fans about his brother's next move.

AEW star Ryan Nemeth backed off from a backstage exchange with CM Punk

Ryan Nemeth reportedly backed off from a confrontation against CM Punk as it threatened his position in All Elite Wrestling.

The incident occurred after Ryan called Punk 'the softest man alive' in a tweet, which led to a heated backstage exchange between them.

According to reports, CM Punk confronted Ryan after his return at the first episode of Collision. The latter took exception to a tweet from him. Given his higher status and popularity within the company, Nemeth stepped back as it could have potentially jeopardized his position.

Nemeth clarified his stance to Punk, and the situation did not escalate into a physical confrontation.

However, with Punk gone from the promotion after an alleged backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In, it looks like Nemeth won't have any problems with him anymore.

