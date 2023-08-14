CM Punk confronted AEW star shortly after his return; didn't lead to any physical exchange - Reports

CM Punk's long-awaited return has certainly set the wrestling world abuzz, but it seems that his arrival hasn't been without a bit of backstage drama, as Punk reportedly confronted AEW star Ryan Nemeth.

It was reported that Ryan Nemeth was brought in for the latest AEW Collision tapings. However, upon his arrival, he was informed that his presence was not required, and arrangements were made to send him back home.

According to Fightful Select, Nemeth, who is frequent on the Being the Elite YouTube channel, was confronted by CM Punk following his return at the first episode of AEW Collision.

Punk took exception to a tweet from Ryan Nemeth, who had labeled him as the "softest man alive." This tweet came as a response to Punk's comeback promo, where he mentioned the "Counterfeit Bucks." According to reports, Nemeth clarified his stance to Punk, and the situation did not escalate into any physical confrontation.

It was also reported by Dave Meltzer that Hangman Page originally planned to film a backstage pre-tape promo at Collision. However, he was later told to do it away from the arena.

