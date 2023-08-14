AEW sent Hangman Page packing before Collision this week - Reports

On the latest edition of AEW Collision, "Hangman" Adam Page found himself at the center of attention, even though he wasn't scheduled to make an appearance.

Last night's Collision took place in Greensboro, North Carolina. After the show went off the air, CM Punk aimed verbal jabs at Hangman Page because of a fan's sign, which read "Carolina is Hangman country." Page is from Halifax, Virginia, just 80 miles north of Greensboro. Despite not being in the same storyline for a year, Punk couldn't resist taking shots at the former AEW Champion, whom he has criticized multiple times in the past.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer from F4WOnline shed some light on the matter. According to Meltzer, Hangman Page was originally set to be at Collision to record a pre-taped interview to build anticipation for the upcoming Dynamite episode.

However, Page arrived at the venue and was informed not to go to the show, being told that they would have to do the interview away from the building. Meltzer also mentioned that The Young Bucks and Punk reached an agreement to refrain from making negative comments about each other. However, this agreement doesn't extend to Hangman Page.

Fans are now wondering whether this verbal jab adds another layer to the evolving drama of AEW.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's verbal attacks on Hangman Page? Sound off in the comments section below.

