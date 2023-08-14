Former WWE star reportedly sent home by AEW

A former WWE Superstar was reportedly sent home during the episode of AEW Collision that took place last night. The star in question was Ryan Nemeth.

Nemeth has not made any appearances for the promotion since his matches on AEW Dark earlier this year. He made his debut back in 2021 and has usually been seen on the mid-card of the roster since then.

According to Fightful Select, he was reportedly brought in for the Collision tapings, but it was not disclosed for exactly what reason. However, upon arriving, he was reportedly told by a person backstage that he was not needed anymore and was given a return flight back home.

There has been little to no news regarding Ryan Nemeth's booking in AEW over the past few months. His last match for the promotion was five months ago when AEW Dark was still in existence. He made his AEW Dynamite debut back in 2021 when he competed in a match against Adam Page.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Nemeth and whether he will eventually join his brother, Dolph Ziggler, in WWE.

