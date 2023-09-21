WWE SmackDown to move back to Tuesday nights after jumping ship to USA Network? What to expect

It was recently announced that WWE SmackDown will return to the USA Network in October 2024, as the brand ends its five-year partnership with FOX. With new leadership in store for the Stamford-based promotion, it's no wonder why we've seen so many changes already.

WWE SmackDown will remain on Friday nights despite its move to the USA Network in October 2024. The press release from the Stamford-based promotion continues to call the blue brand its Friday show, signifying that it won't return to Tuesday programming.

"WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), and NBCUniversal have agreed to a five-year domestic media rights partnership that will bring Friday Night SmackDown back to USA Network beginning October 2024. Additionally, beginning in the 2024/25 season, WWE will produce four primetime specials per year that will air on NBC, marking the first time WWE will air on the network in primetime."

WWE SmackDown has already spent time on the USA Network before. From January 2016 to July 2016, the blue brand was in the Thursday timeslot. From July 2016 to September 2019, the show took the Tuesday timeslot. The blue brand's deal with FOX began in October 2019, as the show returned to Fridays.

What other news surrounds the return of WWE SmackDown to the USA Network?

The first SmackDown on FOX was electrifying

The blue brand's return to the USA Network is just one of the many changes to the Stamford-based promotion after Endeavor's takeover and merger with the UFC. However, reports are suggesting that more transitions are about to happen.

As per reports from Hollywood Insider via PWInsider, the new deal of WWE SmackDown moving to the USA could mean that Monday Night RAW and NXT 2.0 will move to another network. They also stated that the market for the Monday and Tuesday shows is "extremely active," with various streaming services and "unexpected players" all interested.

Which prominent names returned to WWE SmackDown recently?

Although many consider Monday Night RAW as WWE's main flagship show, many wrestling legends have decided to appear on the blue brand instead in recent weeks.

The first one to do so was John Cena, who is set to appear on the brand until October 27. The Cenation Leader kicked off his most recent run on the September 1 edition, and since then, he has clashed with the likes of Jimmy Uso, Grayson Waller, AJ Styles, and more.

The Rock also returned to the promotion after almost four years of absence. He heatedly confronted Austin Theory and shared a heartwarming backstage moment with John Cena.

It will be interesting to see what else happens on WWE's weekly shows in the upcoming weeks.

