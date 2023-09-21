Two major WWE shows could possibly leave USA Network - Reports

WWE has created three major shows for weekly consumption: RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Fans have enjoyed sports entertainment on USA and Fox over the past few years. According to a recent report, the red brand and the developmental brand might leave USA Network in the coming year.

In 2019, USA Network renewed WWE's deal to broadcast Monday Night RAW for the next five years. Meanwhile, SmackDown was acquired by Fox for a billion dollars for the same amount. Later, the company also added NXT as a weekly show in September 2019.

According to a new report from Hollywood Insider via PWInsider, RAW and NXT might have to find a new home in 2024 as USA Network might not renew their previous deals as Friday Night SmackDown will be heading to the USA Network in October 2024. Check it out:

"While the new deal will bring WWE to NBC primetime and SmackDown to USA on Friday nights, it will also mean the end of Raw and NXT on USA. A source familiar with the Raw discussions tell The Hollywood Reporter that the market for the program is “extremely active,” with traditional linear networks, streaming services and “unexpected players” all interested." [H/T Hollywood Reporter]

WWE is heading to Australia for the first time in over five years

Over the past few years, WWE has hosted several international events for fans across the globe. Initially, the company signed a multi-year deal with Saudi Arabia to host a PLE twice a year.

In 2018, the company went to Melbourne, Australia, to host Super Show Down. The show featured several stars from the past and present, including hometown heroes such as Buddy Matthews and The IIconics.

The show also had The Undertaker and Triple H, who headlined the event. Over the past few months, the company has done around five international events, be it premium live event or house show such as Superstar Spectacle in India.

Today, the company announced that it will return to Australia for the first time in over five years and host Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth, which will be the final stop before WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on a premium live event in Australia? Sound off in the comments section below.

