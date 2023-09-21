"CODY IS SAVED" - Fans believe massive news could change everything for The Rock, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes in WWE

A piece of breaking news about the WGA strike has left fans convinced that Cody Rhodes will finally get to "finish the story."

WWE legends The Rock and John Cena recently appeared on TV, with Cena scheduled for multiple appearances. The veterans were able to return to the ring due to the ongoing WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes. The Rock even teased that he might face Roman Reigns at next year's WrestleMania. This upset many Cody Rhodes fans, who are still eager to see him win the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Amid the commotion, a report stated that an agreement might be in the works to end the ongoing WGA strike. Wrestling fans are delighted and convinced that Cody Rhodes will eventually headline WrestleMania 40. Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Fan reactions to the latest report about the WGA strike

Cody Rhodes hates the "Finish the story" catchphrase

Rhodes failed to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and didn't "finish the story." Tons of fans still hope he will finish the story at WrestleMania 40.

Cody stated in an interview that he now hates the term "Finish the story." Check out what he said on the Notsam Wrestling podcast:

"That's why I think now is the perfect time from the perspective of WWE because it really does inform everybody as to what all took place. They think they might know the journey. Oh, he came back in Dallas and Corey Graves said from undesirable to undeniable and the prodigal son and all that awesome stuff that Graves put on it, the soundtrack essentially to the return, but what I love about the documentary is it's the full story. Remember, we're talking about finishing the story, which I now hate saying. If you want to know the story we're talking about, it's in this documentary." [H/T Wrestling News]

Only time will tell who gets to headline WrestleMania 40 next year. On one hand, Cody's fans can't wait to see him dethrone Roman Reigns.

On the other hand, WWE could have the opportunity to put together the biggest match in its history in The Rock vs. Reigns.

Which main event would you prefer at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star