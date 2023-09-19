WWE star's request for release denied - Reports

With the merger between WWE and UFC complete, fans should expect talent cuts pretty soon. However, it seems like one rising star requested her release recently but was denied by the company.

According to PWInsider, more than 100 employees were laid off following the launch of TKO Group Holdings last week. WWE made a lot of cuts in several departments, such as Graphic Design, Insights and Analytics, Live Events, and Marketing.

Haus of Wrestling reported late last week that several main roster and NXT talents will be released at a later date. It should be noted that these are just speculations and have not been confirmed.

But while some talents are likely fearing for their future in the company, Yulisa Leon reportedly asked for her release. According to Jeff Whalen of Rajah.com, Leon requested her release last month, but it was denied.

Expand Tweet

Yulisa Leon has been with WWE since February 2021. Leon initially took part in tryouts and even had a medical in 2019. She debuted in October 2021 at 205 Live in a tag team match with Katrina Cortez against Amari Miller and Valentina Feroz.

Yulisa Leon is the first Mexican-born women's wrestler to sign with WWE

In an interview with Quetzalli Bulnes on the WWE Espanol show El Brunch last year, Yulisa Leon was very proud to make history as the first Mexican-born women's wrestler to sign with the company.

She's also a second-generation wrestler, being the daughter of CMLL wrestler El Bronco.

"It is something that I can get away with and say that I’ve made history," Leon said. "For me, especially coming from a wrestling family, wrestling is sacred and it is an honor to follow in the footsteps of my father. ... Being the first-ever Mexican-born wrestler is a privilege and it is something incredible. Hopefully, this serves to give a lot of inspiration to the Latino community, to the Mexican community." [H/T Fightful]

Leon last appeared on NXT television on August 1 in a tag team match with Valentina Feroz. They lost to the team of Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice.

Is Yulisa Leon being underutilized at developmental? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.