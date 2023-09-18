Former WWE champion responds to Dana Brooke’s claim that she’s “OG Barbie”

Dana Brooke uploaded a picture on Instagram. She claimed to be the real OG Barbie in the caption. A WWE Hall of Famer had something to say about it.

NXT's Dana Brooke is quite active on social media. The former 24/7 Champion does not shy away from adding self-boasting captions to her posts. She seems to be portraying her in-ring character on social media as well.

Dana Brook posted a picture of her in a black outfit on Instagram earlier today. In the captions, she claimed to be the Original Barbie. Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly left a comment on the post. The fact that Kelly Kelly's real name is Barbie Blank makes this response more interesting. Blank was one of the biggest names in Women's Wrestling during her time. For a lot of wrestling fans, she might be the OG Barbie.

💗✨It’s BARBIE B****, if you still in doubt!!! - The REAL OG BARBIE! Killa Barbie from Day 1! ✨💗[ Dana Brooke's caption]

Okkkkk killa Barbie!! 🔥🔥🔥[ Barbie Blank's comment]

Since Kelly left in 2012, she has made a few in-ring appearances in WWE. This interaction could act as a perfect set-up for Kelly Kelly to make a return in the future.

Kelly Kelly recently became a mother.

This past Sunday, the former WWE Divas Champion gave birth to a pair of twins. Barbie Blank has been vocal about her pregnancy all along. She had also expressed her struggles about not being able to conceive in the past. So, when she shared the pictures of the twins on Instagram for the first time, many fans and WWE Superstars congratulated her wholeheartedly.

After becoming a mother, the possibility of returning to the ring may be slim. But if Barbie Blank decides to do so, this may be the perfect setup.

Would you like to see a match for the title of OG Barbie? Sound off in the comments section below.