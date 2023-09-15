Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Dakota Kai, and many others send congrats to former WWE champion after giving birth

Earlier today, former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly took to Instagram to share images of her twins for the first time. The former superstar showed off her newborns just days after announcing their safe arrival.

Kelly has shared a lot of her pregnancy with the WWE Universe after expressing her struggles to conceive. The wrestling world backed her throughout the last nine months and she has now been able to share images of her newborns after giving birth on September 10th.

As well as the WWE Universe, many members of the current roster and several former stars have also shared their congratulations with Kelly Kelly. The former star announced that her twins had arrived yesterday and noted that photos would follow and she has since uploaded an image that shows her holding the hands of her twins with the caption:

"Baby Cobas have arrived 9/10/2023"

The likes of Nia Jax, Torrie Wilson, Mickie James, Charlotte, and Dakota Kai were some of the first to comment and congratulate Kelly on the arrival of her twins.

Kelly Kelly has returned to WWE several times since her retirement

Kelly Kelly was one of the women who defined the Divas division throughout the time before she left the company back in 2012. Kelly has since returned several times to be part of the current Women's Revolution and wrestled at a number of events including the annual Women's Royal Rumble.

Kelly made it clear in recent years that she wanted to start a family with her husband Joe Coba and the couple announced that they were expecting twins earlier this year.

It's unclear if Kelly will be looking to return to the ring in the future after becoming a new mother.

Everyone at Sportskeeda sends out their congratulations to Kelly Kelly on the birth of her new twins.

