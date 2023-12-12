42-year-old former WWE Superstar reveals he almost signed for AEW this year

A former WWE Superstar who has recently put pen to paper with another major promotion has revealed that there was a point where he almost signed with AEW earlier this year.

The star in question is Trent Seven, who has been extremely active in 2023. He has wrestled for RevPro, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and even Ring of Honor before making Impact Wrestling his full-time home.

Seven was revealed to be "Speedball," Mike Bailey's mystery partner at the recent Final Resolution event, where Trent signed his Impact (soon to be TNA) contract on Bailey's back.

Expand Tweet

But this might not have happened had things worked out differently with AEW. During a recent interview with Cultaholic, Seven revealed that he was very close to signing with All Elite Wrestling, but things eventually fell through:

"There was one point where it was incredibly close to inking something, but sometimes things just don't work out do they? Sometimes people are doing whatever they're doing backstage. You know, you're trying to plan a show [and] selling out Wembley. Sometimes some peoples' names fall to the bottom of the thinking pile. But so be it, man. I couldn't look back on the last 15 months and be prouder, I think. The way it's worked out, the peaks and the troughs, the ups and the downs, the constant testing, the amount of people I've seen, the amount of countries I've been to. But now it feels like I've found a home." (H/T F4WOnline)

Trent Seven even challenged for a championship in AEW

As mentioned earlier, Trent Seven performed for Ring of Honor earlier this year, but some people might remember that he not only wrestled for AEW but he also challenged for a championship.

On the December 9th edition of AEW Rampage, Trent was revealed as Orange Cassidy's mystery opponent and subsequently challenged Freshly Squeezed for the All-Atlantic Championship (the title that would eventually become the International Championship).

Expand Tweet

Seven would make one more appearance for All Elite Wrestling on the following week's episode of Rampage, teaming up with The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian to take on Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, and the Best Friends.

Would you like to have seen Trent Seven in All Elite Wrestling on a full-time basis? Let us know in the comments section below!

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.