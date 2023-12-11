[WATCH] Former WWE star gets signed live with top rival company

Former WWE star Trent Seven recently inked a deal with the rival wrestling promotion, IMPACT Wrestling.

Following a successful six-year tenure with the company, Seven was released by WWE in 2022. Notably featured on NXT UK, he formed a formidable tag team with Tyler Bate, securing victories and claiming the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Championships. Since departing, he's ventured into the independent circuit and has also made appearances in a few matches for All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

At IMPACT Wrestling's 'Final Resolution' event, Seven marked his debut with the promotion, emerging as the mystery partner for Mike Bailey in a showdown against The Rascalz, Zachary Wentz, and Trey Miguel. In the closing stages of the bout, Bailey hit the Ultimate Weapon off the top rope and secured the pinfall victory for the team. After the match, Seven officially joined the promotion live on air as he signed his contract on Bailey's back.

Will Ospreay reacts to former WWE star Trent Seven joining IMPACT Wrestling

Trent Seven officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling a few days ago.

AEW star Will Ospreay has now sent a message to his fellow Englishman and congratulated him. He believed that this was the right opportunity for Seven to apply his trade, and reinvent himself.

"Extremely happy for @trentseven. HIs mind for the business is brilliant, but his passion is greater. TNA is the perfect place for him to reapply his trade and reinvent himself. Best of luck boss," Will Ospreay wrote.

Ospreay and Seven have previously faced each other during a couple of tag-team matches on the independent circuit. It will be interesting to see what IMPACT Wrestling has in store for the former WWE star.

