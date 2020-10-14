Joey Ryan suing IMPACT Wrestling for $10 million

Joey Ryan has filed a lawsuit against IMPACT Wrestling parent company Anthem Wrestling LLC, per Fightful.

Filed on September 15 in the Circuit Court of Davidson County, TN the five-page lawsuit accuses IMPACT of breaching Joey Ryan's contract when they released him because of the multiple sexual assault allegations made against him during the Speaking Out movement.

Joey Ryan, real name Joseph R. Meehan, claims that his contract with IMPACT Wrestling, which was due to run from September 1, 2019, to August 31, 2021 was breached when IMPACT Wrestling Executive Scott D'Amore fired him from the company on July 22.

D'Amore emailed Meehan on the above date to inform him that the company will no longer book him due to "recent allegations" and that Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC/IMPACT Wrestling would be "making a public statement to this effect shortly."

IMPACT Wrestling released a statement about Joey Ryan

The company released the following statement the same day, which said;

'IMPACT Wrestling confirms that it has terminated its contracts with Dave Crist and Joey Ryan, effective immediately. In addition, it has suspended Michael Elgin pending further review of allegations of misconduct.'

The lawsuit claims Anthem "failed to perform as guaranteed in the express language of the contract by failing to follow and abide by the terms prescribed in Article VIII. Term and Termination" and that they failed to adhere to the "express terms prescribed in Section 8.03 (a)-(i)" of Ryan's contract.

Meehan claims that per his contract, Anthem failed to inform him of a five-day period in which he should have received written notice of the breach of contract and the chance in which to resolve any issues. If the two parties were unable to find resolution, then a further 30 day period would pass before the company could then terminate his contract.

Meehan claims that since IMPACT and Anthem did not follow the proper procedure, he has suffered substantial damage to his income and reputation. He is seeking $10 million against Anthem due to damages "he has suffered, which were caused by the Defendant's actions." He is also requesting that the Defendant, Anthem Wrestling, cover all legal costs. He has also asked for any other "further and general relief" the Court may rule he is entitled.

IMPACT Wrestling is yet to respond since being served with the lawsuit on September 24.

Meehan also filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against three of the 18 women who accused him of sexual abuse earlier this year.