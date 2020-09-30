Joey Ryan files lawsuit against #SpeakingOut accusers

In the latest development in the #SpeakingOut movement in professional wrestling, Joey Ryan has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against three women who made sexual allegations against him earlier this year. This was filed just last week on September 24th.

In an article written by Heel By Nature, the defamation lawsuit filed by Joey Ryan claimed that the women made false accusations that have damaged his reputation and livelihood. In the lawsuit, Ryan claims to have lost the following:

As to all of the defendants’ conduct above and below described, specifically since defendants have published their statements on social networking sites, Plaintiff (Joey Ryan) has

Lost followers on his Twitter account of at least 11,000 followers and is no longer getting 1,000 followers per month as Plaintiff was prior to defendant’s statements;

Lost followers on his Instagram account at least 8,000 followers and is no longer getting 1,000 followers per month as Plaintiff was prior to defendant’s statements;

Lost venues for his Bar Wrestling promotions, including Bootleg Theatre in Los Angeles, American Legion Hall in Baldwin Park and Glass House in Pomona;

Lost revenues from Bar Wrestling in the amount of $1,500.00 per month from distribution and streaming services and $2,000.00 per event with two events per month;

Lost revenues from merchandising in the amount of $1,000.00 per month;

Lost revenues in his Patreon account in the amount of $3,000.00 per month;

Lost revenues in his Cameo account in the amount of $500.00 per month;

Lost revenues from Twitch account in the amount of $1,000.00 per month plus subscription shares and tips from subscribers;

Lost revenues from Wrestling Performance Bookings of $8,000.00 to $10,000.00 per month

Joey Ryan: I’m here to sue the women who accused me of sexual assault your honor



The Judge: pic.twitter.com/wr0uGBJ3hO — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) September 29, 2020

Due to these claims, Joey Ryan is looking for monetary relief in the following:

Plaintiff, MEEHAN (Joey Ryan), prays as to the first through eighth claims:Award Plaintiff $200,000.00 in economic damages as to each of the defendants or the amount lost by Plaintiff as a result of defendant’s conduct multiplied by the months from June 21, 2020 to the date of the award of economic damages;

Award Plaintiff $5,000,000.00 as to each of the defendants in non- economic damages.Order an injunction permanently restraining and enjoining defendantsas set forth in Claim VII including:

Preventing defendants from making and publishing the defamatory statements or any iteration of the defamatory statements as set forth above and herein;

Ordering defendants to retract the defamatory statements as set forth above and herein;

Ordering defendants to direct any, and all, websites that defendants posted the defamatory statements as set forth above and herein, to delete the defamatory statements;

Award Plaintiff his actual damages;Award Plaintiff his costs, investigatory fees and expenses to the fullest extent provided by law;

Award punitive and exemplary damages against defendants and in favor of Plaintiff in the sum of $10,000,000.00 by reason of defendants’, and each of them, malice, hatred, ill-will, despicable and intentional actsAwarding Plaintiff such additional and further relief as the Court deems just and proper.

Joey Ryan returns to Twitter following #SpeakingOut allegations

I am willing to testify that Joey Ryan had no character to defame. — SoDuTw (@SoDuTw) September 29, 2020

This defamation lawsuit follows Joey Ryan's last public statement on the #SpeakingOut allegations against him. He took to YouTube in August to address the movement.

He also returned to Twitter after deleting his account immediately when the movement began in June. The #SpeakingOut movement affected all promotions, including WWE and AEW.

Joey Ryan was also released from his contract with IMPACT Wrestling and shut down his California-based Bar Wrestling. We will keep you updated on further news regarding this lawsuit as soon as we can.