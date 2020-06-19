WWE issues statement regarding allegations made against Jordan Devlin

The #SpeakingOut movement has struck the wrestling world, and allegations have been against various WWE NXT UK Superstars.

WWE released an official statement addressing Jordan Devlin's case.

The sexual assault allegations against David Starr and its widespread impact have kickstarted the #SpeakingOut movement in professional wrestling, specifically in the UK scene, and many people have now come out and shared their unfortunate stories and incidents of mental and physical abuse. Allegations have been levelled against many talents from WWE NXT UK, and the biggest name on the list is Jordan Devlin.

A woman named Hannah Francesca revealed on Twitter that she was in an abusive relationship with Devlin, and she even posted photos of the bruises on her body that were allegedly caused by Jordan Devlin.

WWE released the following statement via an email sent to Alfred Konuwa of Forbes:

"We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter,"

It should be noted that WWE's statement specifically referred to just Jordan Devlin's case at a time when many other NXT UK Superstars are also under the scanner regarding varied allegations.

The list of names is relatively extensive and equally surprising. The allegations and their nature differ from talent to talent.

A few WWE Superstars such as Big E, Tucker, Pete Dunne and Shotzi Blackheart also reacted to the #SpeakingOut movement and gave props to the victims who courageously spoke out on social media.

I pray our industry is swiftly rid of all these predators & abusers. To everyone brave enough to tell their story, I’m so sorry you had to endure this. #SpeakingOut — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) June 18, 2020

To the strong ones speaking out I salute you! ❤️ — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) June 18, 2020

The things I have read today have made me sick to my stomach.



To anyone Speaking Out I’m sorry you had to go through these things, thank you for your courage.



To my colleagues, if you ever need a confidant at work it would be my honor.



Sex abuse needs to end.#SpeakingOut — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) June 19, 2020

Can’t believe I have to say this but as I’m reading more and more accusations towards people involved in Britwres, it doesn’t matter if I had issues with the abusers in question already or if I considered them a friend. Independent, AEW or NXT UK; all equally disgusting. — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 19, 2020

WWE's emergency meeting

Tom Colohue was the first to report that an emergency meeting was called upon by WWE officials to discuss the accusations that were made against their NXT talents. Colohue noted that an official company statement was the expected outcome from the meeting, and that's what seems to have happened.

I've just been told an emergency meeting has been called by #WWE officials to discuss the accusations coming in against some of their #NXTUK talent. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) June 18, 2020

I can't begin to speculate. For all I know the only thing that will come out of the meeting is a statement. #WWE https://t.co/iMqJTMMVM5 — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) June 19, 2020

News from the meeting is starting to emerge. #wwe https://t.co/101CCFK5v0 — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) June 19, 2020

WWE NXT UK talents, however, aren't the only wrestlers who have been accused as many wrestlers and personalities from different promotions have also been pushed into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Jimmy Havoc and Marty Scurll are just a couple of names that feature on an ever-growing list of British talents being allegedly accused of abuse.

If people are #SpeakingOut, and being brave enough to do so, the least you can do is listen. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 19, 2020

Wrestlers, trainers and established personalities are facing the heat, and as time goes on, the #SpeakingOut movement may unearth more previously unknown incidents of alleged 'predatory behavior' featuring more names from the professional wrestling business.