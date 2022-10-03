Jordynne Grace comments on facing undefeated star (Exclusive) 

IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace recently shared her thoughts on Masha Slamovich.

Slamovich is set to challenge Grace for the Knockouts World Championship at Bound For Glory this Friday, October 7th. While Grace will be putting her title up for grabs, Slamovich's undefeated streak is at stake as well in the pay-per-view.

Speaking to Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Grace praised Slamovich and expressed her excitement for the high-profile clash.

"I have been anticipating it for a while as well. I'm very excited about this match (...) It's something that I have been anticipating since she got to IMPACT (Wrestling) and I think I knew it was going to happen eventually but I just didn't know when. I think it's really cool that it's happening on the biggest pay-per-view of the year obviously."

Grace also praised the build for the match, highlighting her excitement for the stakes at the pay-per-view.

"I am the champion now. I didn't know if I was going to be a champion when we wrestle. I think it's cool that I am now the champion and she's undefeated so that's a different aspect going into the match too. I think the way that they built it was really very smart, so I am very excited about it," said Jordynne Grace." (00:51 - 01:40)

Will Jordynne Grace end Masha Slamovich's unbeaten run?

Ever since joining IMPACT Wrestling, Masha Slamovich has run roughshod over the entire roster. The feud between the two Knockouts kickstarted after Slamovich handed a death warrant to Grace following her title defense against Mia Yim at Emergence back in August.

#EMERGENCE After an INTENSE battle between @JordynneGrace and @MiaYim @mashaslamovich made her presence felt by laying out the challenge with a death warrant for Grace!! After an INTENSE battle between @JordynneGrace and @MiaYim @mashaslamovich made her presence felt by laying out the challenge with a death warrant for Grace!! #EMERGENCE https://t.co/9dOFWfhr5H

Weeks later, they picked each other's opponents in the lead-up to their mega clash. Jordynne defeated Max The Impaler at Victory Road last month while Masha defeated Allie Katch in a Monster's Ball match on the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

It will be interesting to see who walks out with the victory at Bound For Glory in the title vs. streak match when Jordynne Grace battles Masha Slamovich.

