Jordynne Grace discusses her career in IMPACT Wrestling, future, and more (Exclusive)

For someone of Jordynne Grace's immense talent, the sky is the limit!

The lady known affectionately as 'Thick Momma Pump' is a pepper pot of power. Standing in at 5'3" but weighing a stacked 150 pounds, this workout warrior is one of the most explosive performers in all of pro wrestling at the moment.

As both a former Knockouts Champion and a Knockouts tag team titleholder, Grace has already proven a lot in her tenure with IMPACT Wrestling. However, at just 25 years of age, she still has a bright future ahead of her, packed with worlds of potential. She's considered one of the rising stars in the industry and a force to be reckoned with.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Grace discussed her career, her workout regimen, and what's in store in her future.

Jordynne Grace speaks about some of her toughest opponents during her time in IMPACT Wrestling

When quizzed about who was her biggest rivals, Jordynne Grace said it was Taya Valkyrie, aka Franky Monet, and Deonna Purrazzo.

"I think my greatest achievement was winning the Knockouts title from the Knockout, who held the title for the longest period of all time," Jordynne said. "Which was Taya."

"Taya was definitely one of my biggest rivals. And even though that me and Deonna's feud was short-lived, but she is definitely up there as well."

Despite all of her success in IMPACT Wrestling, Jordynne Grace still got plenty of goals left

Asked about her aspirations, Grace said she would love to battle in the X-Division, and possibly even take a shot at the IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Title. She's won 'traditional' men's championships in other organizations in the past and says she has her eyes on the prize in IMPACT Wrestling.

"(Winning the IMPACT Wrestling title) is definitely one of my dreams, I would love to do that. " Grace said. "Those are both big dreams of mine.. I would love to do that, and also would like to compete in the X-Division."

Jordynne Grace says that pro wrestling and powerlifting are her two passions

Made weight. ✅

Broke all three state AND national records for all three lifts. ✅

1st place AND best overall lifter. ✅



Thank you so much for all the support. I love you all so much.

This is just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/Xmjk99UUDy — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) July 24, 2021

When asked about her hobbies away from the ring or the gym? Grace laughed and said she really doesn't have many outside of her chosen professions.

"Honestly? I generally don't do anything else."

"With the past year and a half with all the COVID stuff that's been going on, my wrestling schedule has been extremely light," Grace said. "I've just been able to train, pretty much non-stop. I was able to compete in a powerlifting competition, which is something I haven't been able to do in a long time. Because I was able to train more than I ever have before."

"I don't take as many independent wrestling bookings as I used to, because I feel like my training takes more precedence before," said Jordynne Grace.

