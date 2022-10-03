Jordynne Grace predicts the winner between Josh Alexander & Eddie Edwards (Exclusive)

IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace recently shared her thoughts on the match between Josh Alexander and Eddie Edwards for the IMPACT World Championship at Bound For Glory.

After weeks of trying to recruit Alexander to his faction and failing, Edwards will be looking forward to the pay-per-view to take the world title away from The Walking Weapon by any means necessary. Alexander, on the other hand, will be looking for redemption after being pinned by Edwards in a six-man tag match at Victory Road.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Grace predicted the outcome of the world title match. She gave Edwards an edge because of his faction but decided to hedge her bets on The Walking Weapon.

"So, I have Josh (Alexander), but I have to say, as a world champion, Josh doesn't have, like, a lot of friends, and Eddie, kind of has that going for him as the entire Honor No More clique that's around him. He's probably going to have them at ringside so who knows what's going to happen there, but I believe in Josh. He's one of the strongest people on the roster and he's probably the best male wrestler, in my opinion, on the roster. I don't see him losing the belt anytime soon," Jordynne Grace said. (09:30 - 10:01)

Jordynne Grace will also be in action at Bound For Glory

Following a stellar match at Emergence against Mia Yim, Jordynne Grace retained the Knockouts World Championship. The two Knockouts were about to embrace when they were interrupted by Masha Slamovich, who handed a death warrant to Grace.

Weeks later, Grace handed Slamovich a warrant of her own. They were also involved in a Pick Your Poison series where both picked an opponent for the each other. Grace defeated Max The Impaler at Victory Road while Slamovich defeated Allie Katch in a Monster's Ball match.

It will be interesting to see if Slamovich continues her unbeaten run and dethrones Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory.

