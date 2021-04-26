Josh Alexander captures the X-Division Championship at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion

IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion is arguably the company's most important pay-per-view of the year. The event kicked off with a big title change that saw Josh Alexander capture the X-Division Championship for the first time.

The opening contest of IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion saw Ace Austin defending his X-Division Championship against TJP and Josh Alexander.

Alexander has received a solo push as of late after his former tag team partner, Ethan Page, left the company and signed with AEW.

The three men put on a fantastic opening contest with plenty of spots and near falls. The match was a true representation of the X-Division and what it stands for.

The finish of the match saw Josh Alexander knock TJP off the apron onto Madman Fulton before turning his eyes to Ace Austin. After a few back and forth moves, Alexander hit Divine Intervention to capture his first singles championship in IMPACT Wrestling.

The X-Division Title change could be the first of many during IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion

This could be the first of many title changes tonight on IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion, as all major Championships will be on the line.

Fire N Flava will be defending their Knockouts Tag Team Championships against the team of Jordynne Grace and Rachel Ellering.

The Good Brothers will be looking to regain the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championships as they lock horns with NJPW's FinJuice.

In another high-profile match, Deonna Purazzo will put her Knockouts Title on the line against Tenille Dashwood.

However, all eyes will be on tonight's main event as AEW's Kenny Omega and IMPACT Wrestling's Rich Swann will be defending their company's respective world championships against each other.

The entire landscape of the entire pro wrestling business could change by the time IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion goes off the air.

