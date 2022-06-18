IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander opens up on how he has evolved in the last year

Josh Alexander is currently at the top of the mountain in IMPACT Wrestling as its reigning world champion. Ahead of his title defense against Eric Young this Sunday, The Walking Weapon discussed how he has evolved since last year's show.

Alexander kicked off last year's Slammiversary where he successfully defended the X Division Championship in an Ultimate X match against Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Petey Williams, Rohit Raju, and Trey Miguel. He will headline this year's edition as IMPACT Wrestling World Champion.

In a press pass ahead of Slammiversary, Josh Alexander revealed to Sportskeeda how he has evolved in the past year:

"I mean, certainly, there is an amount, a part of me that is different, that has grown and learned a little bit, that is a little bit wiser than that Josh that opened Slammiversary last year."

He went on to detail what sets him apart as one of the best in the business:

"But the thing that got me to the dance, I think, is just going out there every single time and doing everything I can to get the W and tear it up and make sure that everybody recognizes me as one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. You know, that holds true every single time I step in the ring", he added. (01:00:53 - 01:01:21)

What's next for Josh Alexander?

Josh Alexander defeated Christian Cage at Bound For Glory last year to win his first IMPACT World Championship. The moment of glory didn't last long as Moose cashed in on his Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy and immediately defeated the Walking Weapon for the title that night.

Months of back and forth later, the two again squared off at Rebellion where Alexander emerged victorious and won his second world title in IMPACT Wrestling. Perhaps his toughest challenge lies ahead of him this Sunday at Slammiversary as one of the veterans of the business and multi-time IMPACT World Champion, Eric Young, will challenge him for the gold.

IMPACT Wrestling celebrates its 20th anniversary at Slammiversary. Fans around the world can watch the event live and then on demand via FITE.

