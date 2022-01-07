Former world champion gives his honest opinion on Matt Cardona (Exclusive)

Former IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander recently shared his thoughts on Matt Cardona ahead of the latter's big match at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view.

Ever since his release from WWE, Cardona has been doing some incredible work and has wrestled for AEW, GCW and had a great showing at IMPACT Wrestling.

Cardona is scheduled to face W. Morrissey and current IMPACT World Champion Moose for the title in a Triple Threat Match at the upcoming event.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Walking Weapon was all class. He talked about Cardona essentially taking his spot as the babyface and living his fairytale.

"There's always going to be a babyface that the crowd wants to get behind and root for and especially going up in a match against two giants like Moose, you know it's no secret that people do not like him, which is his job, and Morrissey as well. Cardona has got the deck stacked against them, as they would like to say, and people like to see the good guy come out on top. Everybody likes to root for the underdog, including myself," said Josh Alexander.

Josh Alexander believes Matt Cardona is World championship material

Josh Alexander will be rooting for Matt Cardona during the latter's match. He even issued a warning for IMPACT World Champion Moose.

"I hope Cardona can do it, and when I get my revenge on Moose, it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when it does happen, I hope that he's good enough to retain that IMPACT world championship because it would be that much sweeter to defeat him for that championship, not just defeat him and put an egg on his face but if Matt Cardona can squeeze it out, certainly he's got everything it takes to be a world champion, and whether or not he got to show that in other companies, he's showing it here in IMPACT Wrestling, so I'll be rooting for him as well."

Matt Cardona's rivalry with Moose escalated quickly when the latter involved Matt's wife, Chelsea Green. With fans rooting for him, it'd be interesting to see if he can claim the world title.

Josh Alexander will be facing JONAH at Hard to Kill and much more action from pay-per-view only on FITE TV on January 8th!

You can view the complete interview below:

Do you think Matt Cardona will win the IMPACT World Championship at Hard to Kill? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

