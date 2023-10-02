IMPACT Wrestling will be heading back across the pond this month as part of their UK Invasion Tour.

Many stars have been announced for the tour, with Josh Alexander appearing not only in a wrestling capacity, but also as part of Gut Check UK.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the longest-reigning IMPACT World Champion of all time opened up on the UK Invasion Tour. He stated he was looking forward to giving the fans something they've been clamoring for, for many years:

"I was very happy about it. Fans in the UK were asking, clamoring for more IMPACT Wrestling content to come over to the UK. It's been 8, 9 years since we've been out there, and there's always been a ton of IMPACT fans in the UK." [0:59 - 1:32]

He also spoke about how special the UK fans were for wrestling, and other sports as well:

"Being able to go back and get in front of those fans in a live event setting, [sic] the UK Fans, for live shows, they're special. I think it comes from the soccer/football chants. They're always really engaged crowds who love the product, and are clamoring to see it for nearly a decade now. It's going to be a recipe for something amazing." [1:32 - 1:53]

More details on IMPACT Wrestling's UK Invasion Tour can be found here.

Backstage Reaction to IMPACT Wrestling's UK Invasion Tour

Josh Alexander also opened up on how his fellow wrestlers in the IMPACT Wrestling locker room reacted to the announcement of the UK Invasion Tour.

He said they were all excited to be heading back, and that they want to be in front of the raucous crowds in the UK:

"Yeah [IMPACT's UK stars were looking forward to going back after so long], it's all excitement. The fans have been wanting it, and the wrestlers want to be in front of those fans, who wanna see us. They wanna support us. Just getting back and being able to do what we do in the ring and putting on the best wrestling shows possible. To do it in front of those fans just makes it special, so everybody's excited." [2:06 - 2:28]

IMPACT Wrestling will be having shows in Glasgow, Newcastle, and Coventry (two separate days in Coventry). Tickets to each show can be found by clicking on the links for each city.

