Josh Alexander thinks IMPACT Wrestling will book a blockbuster dream match between him and Jonathan Gresham (Exclusive)

Josh Alexander revealed in a recent exclusive interview that he expects IMPACT Wrestling to book a dream match between him and Jonathan Gresham.

Former Ring of Honor world champion Jonathan Gresham joined IMPACT Wrestling last year. He had previously been signed to AEW and ROH by Tony Khan but requested his release after disputes regarding his booking.

At Death Before Dishonor, he lost his world title to Claudio Castagnoli in fairly quick fashion and he didn't appear for either company after which. Gresham was only signed for a few months after Tony Khan's acquisition of the ROH brand.

The Octopus may be a new arrival in IMPACT Wrestling, but current world champion Josh Alexander explained in a Sportskeeda exclusive interview that he feels that he and Gresham will cross paths sooner rather than later. He even tipped the Pure-style innovator to push him to his limits in a 60-minute clinic.

"So, I'm standing in the back- and Jordynne Grace is one of my best friends, also Jonathan Gresham's wife, spoiler alert... Jon goes out for his first match after signing with IMPACT Wrestling, he gets through his six-minute match and the pin happens and he celebrates. I turn to Jordynne, 'well, that's the guy I'm gonna have another hour-long match with next year.' Because I feel like every year, first it's TJP, then it's Mike Bailey. I feel like they're gonna look for the next one, the easy pick is Jonathan Gresham." - Josh Alexander said. (17:30-18:15)

Check out the full interview below:

Jonathan Gresham will face 'Speedball' Mike Bailey at IMPACT Wrestling's Countdown to No Surrender 2023

Gresham has a chance to step closer to challenging for the IMPACT World title as he shapes up to face 'Speedball' Mike Bailey during the Countdown to No Surrender 2023 event.

Bailey has been on the form of his life, winning Pro Wrestling Guerrilla's Battle of Los Angeles event, and notably pushing Josh Alexander to his limit in last year's 59-minute clinic for the title. Gresham and Bailey partnered in defeat against the Motor City Machine Guns during the New Year's Revolution event last month.

Later in the event, Alexander will also be defending the title against a former champion in his own right, Rich Swann.

