Josh Alexander wants to see NJPW legend at Hard to Kill (Exclusive)

Former IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander spoke about the forbidden door between wrestling promotions ahead of the Hard to Kill pay-per-view. He also picked the one free agent he would like to see at the upcoming event.

Alexander will seek revenge against JONAH at the upcoming pay-per-view. The latter attacked him during Bound for Glory, putting him out of action for some time.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Walking Weapon spoke highly of the NJPW roster and picked the legendary Tomohiro Ishii as someone he would like to see at the pay-per-view.

"Well, Jon Gresham is the number one answer for me right there but yeah, there's a handful of guys, you know, the forbidden door certainly isn't closed, I think it's just something that we've moved away from but I would like to see, you know, (Tomohiro) Ishii, he would be one of my first picks from New Japan to show up at the pay-per-view (Hard to Kill). You know, somebody from New Japan because I think they have one of the complete rosters in all of the pro-wrestling. If we can tie it up with them and show we can compete with them, I think that's going to showcase us on a completely different level," said Josh Alexander.

Alexander recently had a fantastic match with another NJPW legend, Minoru Suzuki. It would be interesting to see if he gets to mix it up with Ishii as well.

IMPACT Wrestling has a stacked line-up for Hard to Kill

Hard to Kill will feature The Knockouts Tag Team Champions, The IInspiration defending their titles against The Influence. IMPACT World Champion Moose will defend his title against Matt Cardona and W.Morrissey in a Triple Threat match.

The pay-per-view will be home to the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate-X match featuring Chelsea Green, Rosemary, Jordynne Grace, Rachael Ellering, Tasha Steelz, and Lady Frost.

The X-Division and Knockout titles will also be defended and more. Fans can tune in to FITE TV to catch the event live on January 8th at 8 PM EST.

