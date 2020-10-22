Ken Shamrock was announced as an inductee into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2020 a few months ago. In the last few hours, IMPACT Wrestling's official Twitter handle revealed that Shamrock's induction ceremony will take place this Saturday during the Bound For Glory pre-show on AXS TV at 7pm ET.

BREAKING: @ShamrockKen's Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place THIS SATURDAY during the LIVE Countdown to Glory pre-show at 7pm ET on @AXSTV and IMPACT's digital channels. #BFG2020 pic.twitter.com/yg9gLul0e1 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2020

As reported earlier, The Rock is supposed to induct Shamrock into IMPACT's Hall of Fame after getting requested by The Baddest Man on Earth himself. If all goes well, the WWE legend and Hollywood Superstar will send a greeting video to Shamrock. It would mark The Rock's first-ever appearance on IMPACT.

The annual premier wrestling event of IMPACT, Bound for Glory has a stacked card full of exciting matches. Even Shamrock himself will compete against Eddie Edwards.

While you are reading the article, check out Chris Sabin's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda. He talks about Ken Shamrock entering the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame:.

Ken Shamrock in IMPACT

After leaving WWE in 1999, Shamrock signed with IMPACT Wrestling (then known as TNA) in 2002 and became the NWA World Heavyweight Champion shortly after his debut. However, he left the promotion the same year and returned in 2004 for a very brief time.

He made his return to IMPACT Wrestling last year and faced Moose at the 2019 Bound For Glory event. Although he was unable to defeat Moose, Ken Shamrock's performance was praised by the fans.