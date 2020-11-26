Ken Shamrock reveals he is becoming 'The World's Most Dangerous Man' again

Ken Shamrock was recently interviewed by Digital Spy, where he talked about a variety of things, including his current run in IMPACT Wrestling.

Ken Shamrock on his run in IMPACT Wrestling

Ken Shamrock talked about his match with Eddie Edwards and went on to say that he felt like he was becoming 'The World's Most Dangerous Man' again, much like he had been in WWE.

"The match I just had with Eddie Edwards, I felt like that was my coming out."

"I felt like I was starting to emerge as the old Ken Shamrock – the attitude, the character, the actual things that I do in the ring, I'm just being me. I believe that's what I'm going to be doing going forward, I'm going to each time start becoming more of who Ken Shamrock is, and that's 'The World's Most Dangerous Man'."

Ken Shamrock admitted that when he walked into IMPACT Wrestling again, he felt immediately as if he were being challenged and he had to keep up with something. Shamrock said that it felt good for him to be there as he had to improve himself as a wrestler and push himself.

Adding to this, Ken Shamrock also revealed that he was being pushed by IMPACT Wrestling the moment he walked into the door and he had to get to a place where he could push back and become the one who would push them and not the other way round.

"When I walked into IMPACT I felt challenged right away. I was challenged with the scriptwriting, with the talent and with the characters.

"So for me, I felt good being there because it felt like I had to up my game, I had to keep pushing."

"They were already pushing me when I walked in the door and so therefore I had to get myself to where I was pushing them and I had to get the point I'm at now, where I feel like I'm a part of that programme where I'm actually pushing them and they're not just pushing me."

Ken Shamrock is in the middle of a fun run in IMPACT Wrestling, and it does not look like he will be walking away anytime soon.