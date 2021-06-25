Kenny Omega, Petey Williams, and others promise sizzling action on next week's IMPACT Wrestling

As Slammiversary 2021 inches closer, IMPACT Wrestling is doing a fantastic job to generate fan interest for its biggest show of the year. The promotion continued its streak of delivering memorable episodes this week by booking many notable developments.

Yet, as good as this week's episode was, the next one seems even more promising as it features some must-see encounters. This week, Don Callis met Tommy Dreamer backstage and pitched the idea of them teaming up for a six-man tag team match on the next episode.

Callis chose IMPACT Wrestling Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers. Meanwhile Moose, Sami Callihan, and Chris Sabin will represent Team Dreamer. Since Callihan will face Omega at Slammiversary 2021, we can expect the two to trade blows and heat up their upcoming clash. Moose and Chris Sabin, who will also lock horns at the July 17th pay-per-view, might also struggle to be on the same page during the bout.

Also, Rich Swann and Willie Mack will take on TJP and Fallah Bahh in a match that could determine the next challengers for the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championships.

Other matches on the cards for next week's IMPACT Wrestling

The Ultimate X match for the X-Division Championship is easily one of the most highly anticipated ones at Slammiversary 2021. Two of the competitors from that match, Chris Bey and IMPACT Wrestling legend Petey Williams, will battle it out next week in an expected banger.

It also won't be surprising to see Taylor Wilde officially enter the Knockouts Championship by laying down a challenge to Deonna Purrazzo. Since Susan and Kimber Lee are no longer on Purrazzo's side, the champion has lost the numbers advantage heading into Slammiversary.

Here's the updated card for next week's IMPACT Wrestling:

Team Callis (Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers) vs. Team Dreamer (Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin) TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams

