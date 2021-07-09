Kenny Omega sends message following brutal assault by bitter rival 

Kenny Omega recently took to Twitter to send a message after being brutalized by Sami Callihan on this week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

The IMPACT Wrestling World Champion will defend his title against Callihan at Slammiversary 2021 on July 17th. The two bitter rivals met for a contract signing on the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling, and as is the case with most contract signings in pro-wrestling, things came to a violent end.

Kenny Omega was on the receiving end of a piledriver from Sami Callihan and was then put through a table in a painful-looking spot. Moments after the show ended, Omega tweeted that if his grueling schedule wasn't enough, he would also have to deal with a psychopath like Callihan hell-bent on killing him.

"My schedule is hard enough as it is - YET here I am having to contend with a lunatic trying to kill me during a contract signing." tweeted Kenny Omega

My schedule is hard enough as it is - YET here I am having to contend with a lunatic trying to kill me during a contract signing. https://t.co/0PNvt41ywU — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 9, 2021

Kenny Omega vs. Sami Callihan is one of the most hotly-anticipated bouts at Slammiversary 2021. Given how highly regarded the two performers are, they are bound to put up a memorable fight for the title.

Fans want to see the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship come back home, and there's no better candidate than Sami Callihan to put an end to Omega's title reign.

Kenny Omega won the IMPACT Wrestling Championship at Rebellion 2021

Kenny Omega won the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at Rebellion 2021 by beating Rich Swann. The match also had Omega's AEW Championship on the line in a winner-take-all contest.

Though Omega has defended his title only once, against Moose at Against All Odds 2021, he was instrumental in improving IMPACT Wrestling's TV viewership and pay-per-view buy rates.

With IMPACT Wrestling entering a new era post-Slammiversary 2021, it remains to be seen if they will continue to rely on Omega as the face of the company or hand the mantle over to Sami Callihan.

What do you make of the rivalry? Do you think Sami Callihan should end Kenny Omega's reign as IMPACT Wrestling World Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

