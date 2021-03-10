Title vs. Title match featuring Kenny Omega confirmed for IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion

Kenny Omega continues to dominate the wrestling world and will be heading back to IMPACT Wrestling in the coming months. Scott D'Amore shocked the world tonight with a major announcement. Not only would Rich Swann and Moose battle for the Undisputed IMPACT Wrestling World Championship, but the winner will go on to face Kenny Omega in a Title vs. Title Match.

Since December, the Best Bout Machine has been heavily involved with IMPACT Wrestling, whether he's been on-screen or not. His manager, Don Callis, has been making moves for the AEW World Champion while he's been focused on Jon Moxley lately. Apparently, those moves involved getting into a match for the IMPACT Wrestling World Title.

Scott D'Amore reveals Kenny Omega's involvement in the main event for IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion

At Sacrifice, TNA World Champion Moose and IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann will face off in a Title vs. Title Match, unifying the belts once and for all. Scott D'Amore made that announcement on the go-home show of IMPACT tonight.

.@ScottDAmore has announced that @GottaGetSwann and @TheMooseNation will UNIFY the IMPACT World and TNA World Heavyweight Championships SATURDAY at #Sacrifice!



The winner will then face @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX in a TITLE VS TITLE match at Rebellion on April 24th! pic.twitter.com/7mFxoIDAdq — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 10, 2021

As if that wasn't enough, the winner of that match will go onto battle AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion on April 24th. That will also be a Title vs. Title Match, with the winner walking away as both the AEW and IMPACT Wrestling World Champion.

After the announcement, Don Callis was seen in Scott D'Amore's office speaking to Omega on the phone, claiming that everything was coming together. Kenny Omega will now be taking "The Belt Collector" moniker a bit more seriously, it seems.

Who will he face at Rebellion? Tune into IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice this Saturday to find out. Regardless of who walks away with the gold, the follow-up will be fantastic.