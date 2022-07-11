Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace wants to face multi-time Women's Champion in IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace wants to wrestle Saraya (Paige) in an IMPACT Wrestling ring.

The former WWE Divas Champion left the Stamford-based company after her contract expired on July 7th. She hasn't wrestled in over four years after announcing her in-ring retirement on the RAW after WrestleMania 34. She, unfortunately, suffered a neck injury during a house show in December 2017.

The 29-year-old has been planning for her life after WWE as she added a booking email to her Twitter bio. She has since talked about her intentions of making an in-ring return.

Grace won the IMPACT Knockouts Championship in a Queen of the Mountain match at the June 19th Slammiversary pay-per-view. She was recently interviewed by Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston's The Ten Count, where she made her intentions on facing the Anti-Diva clear:

"I don't know her personal health stuff or where she is at but I would absolutely love to wrestle her. She is definitely one of the women that helped to build the foundation of modern women's wrestling." - said Grace. (h/t Fightful)

She then went on to discuss how Paige, along with Tenille Dashwood (Emma in WWE), spearheaded the Women's Revolution on NXT in 2014. Grace stated that the two former Superstars paved the way for the rise of women's wrestling in North America.

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa wants to see Paige in the promotion

The former SmackDown General Manager announced her first post-WWE appearance. She will appear at the "Fightmare IV" event in Norwich, UK on October 15th. AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has said that she wants to see Paige in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking to TV Insider, Rosa claimed that the British wrestler will bring tons of experience and will put the promotion's women's division on the map:

"She has so much experience. She has been wrestling since a young girl... She is a wrestler’s wrestler. She would bring something different to the women’s division as a wrestler or even if we needed a general manager. If she came to our door, I think everybody will benefit from it." - said Rosa.

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE Where do you guys wanna see me next?? Where do you guys wanna see me next??

Paige has not commented on joining a promotion like AEW or IMPACT on a full-time basis. But wherever she decides to go, she will bring credibility and experience due to her revolutionary stature in women's wrestling.

