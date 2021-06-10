"Make a name for yourself again" - Matt Cardona provides advice to released WWE talent

IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona explained what the recent WWE releases must do to find their footing back in the business.

On June 2, WWE showed the door to Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, among other big names. The releases came as a massive shock as the promotion had already let go of several stars as part of budget cuts in April 2021.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Matt Cardona advised these stars on how to go about their post-WWE careers by explaining the strategy he adopted after his release last year.

The IMPACT Wrestling star warned that the road would not be easy for anyone who's not a name as big as Braun Strowman.

Cardona explained that the stars would have to make their own merchandise and engage in some of their side interests to ensure job security. He detailed how he makes his own merchandise in his kitchen and gets it shipped every morning.

"“Maybe if you’re Braun Strowman, but for everybody else you’re going to have to work for it and hustle and make a name for yourself again. And make your own merch and, whether it be a side project like a podcast or something, you’ve got to make it for yourself. Because nobody’s going to hand it to you. That I love. I love being in control of my own destiny. Whether I succeed or fail, I just want the opportunity to do that," said Matt Cardona (H/T - WrestlingInc)

"You need merchandise. And guess what? You’re going to have to learn to pack it up. I have this whole shipment statement in my kitchen that my fiancée hates. I pack up everything, I have the label maker, I have the post office coming every morning to pick stuff up. That’s what I do," said Cardona.

Matt Cardona also stated that the released WWE performers would have to hustle and knock on some doors to find the opportunities they think they deserve.

Could any of the released WWE stars show up in IMPACT Wrestling?

The recently-released WWE stars will be free to ink a deal with other promotions once their non-compete clause ends in September.

As such, fans have begun speculating about where these performers could land, with IMPACT Wrestling also being an ideal destination for a few of them.

Performers like Ruby Riott, who got lost in the shuffle in WWE, could thrive in IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts division. Plus, someone like Buddy Murphy could instantly become a top attraction in the promotion, thanks to his elite in-ring skills.

IMPACT Wrestling has hinted at snapping up a few former WWE stars, including Daniel Bryan, recently through their Slammiversary promotional video.

What do you think about Matt Cardona's advice to the recently-released WWE Superstars? Which of those stars would you like to see join IMPACT Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Alan John