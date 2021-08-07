Matt Cardona engages in a war of words with fellow IMPACT Wrestling star for taking a dig at Chelsea Green 

Matt Cardona recently fired shots at fellow IMPACT Wrestling star Rohit Raju in response to the former X-Division Champion taking a dig at him and his fiancee Chelsea Green on Twitter.

It all began on the most recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling, where Rohit Raju, in a fit of rage, threw a bag that seemingly struck Chelsea Green, who was walking alongside Matt Cardona. A visibly angry Cardona confronted Raju about the same, with the two almost coming to blows.

Taking to Twitter, Rohit Raju called out the reigning GCW World Champion for unnecessarily poking his nose into someone else's business. He further took a dig at Chelsea Green, asking Cardona to tell his fiance to "watch where she's going."

"Cardona always sticking his nose in someone else's business. Tell your ol lady to watch where she's going," tweeted Rohit Raju

Cardona always sticking his nose in someone else's business. Tell your ol lady to watch where she's going https://t.co/b0TlteKwoP — Rohit Raju/Hakim Zane (@HakimZane) August 7, 2021

Matt Cardona quickly retaliated by humiliating the IMPACT Wrestling star for not even having a Wikipedia page. Cardona warned the former X-Division Champion to never call him out on Twitter and not throw a bag in his direction ever again.

"Speaking of ol…how old are you? I went to look up your info on Wikipedia…but you don’t even have a Wikipedia page. You’re welcome for the rub. Now don’t tweet me again. And don’t EVER throw a bag in my direction again." tweeted Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona and Rohit Raju could soon collide in IMPACT Wrestling to settle their differences

While Rohit Raju still seems to have some unfinished business with Jake Something, IMPACT Wrestling has already laid the seeds for his next feud against Matt Cardona. With Chelsea Green and Raju's henchman, Mahabali Shera, also in the mix, fans can expect some entertaining segments between them.

Apart from that, Matt Cardona has the added responsibility of being the GCW World Champion, and it remains to be seen when and against whom his first title defense will go down.

Do you want Matt Cardona and Rohit Raju to lock horns in IMPACT Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

