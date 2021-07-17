Matt Cardona lists out WWE legends who will not be his partner at Slammiversary 2021

Matt Cardona recently listed all the WWE legends that fans shouldn't expect to show up as his partner at Slammiversary 2021. On the July 17th show, he and a partner of his choosing will face Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood in a mixed tag team clash.

The match was booked during IMPACT Wrestling's go-home show before Slammiversary 2021 after Cardona laid down the challenge to Myers and Dashwood. While fans have been wondering who might show up at the event, Matt Cardona has cleared the air regarding which performers will not be his partner.

Taking to Twitter, he named a host of former stars from Vince McMahon's promotion including The Bella Twins, Eve Torres, Mojo Rawley, and more, who will not be showing up at the pay-per-view. Check out his tweets below:

Apart from this, Cardona also revealed that AEW stars like Brandi Rhodes and Allie (The Bunny) and former IMPACT Wrestling president Dixie Carter will also not team up with him at Slammiversary 2021.

Who could show at Slammiversary 2021 as Matt Cardona's partner?

Since Slammiversary 2021 is IMPACT Wrestling's biggest pay-per-view of the year, fans can expect a major name to return or debut at the event as Matt Cardona's mystery partner. Though predictable, it increasingly looks like Chelsea Green, who is also his real-life partner, could show up at the event.

She is SO lucky I’ve got one arm.

🤬🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/3sKEtaDY6M — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 16, 2021

A former Knockouts Champion, Green was cut from WWE in April 2021 after a middling tenure in the promotion. Since then, she has teased her return to IMPACT Wrestling multiple times on Twitter. Even Scott D'Amore, the company's EVP, hinted at a certain "Hot Mess" appearing at Slammiversary 2021 on the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling.

Who do you think should be Matt Cardona's mystery tag team partner at Slammiversary 2021? Do you want Chelsea Green to team up with her husband at the show? Sound off in the comments section below.

