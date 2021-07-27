Matt Cardona reacts to fans celebrating his win

Matt Cardona and Nick Gage tore each other apart in the GCW Homecoming main event for the GCW World Championship. Cardona had to endure unimaginable amounts of punishment throughout the match. He emerged victorious after interference from Rickey Shane Page allowed him to hit Gage with the Radio Silence.

Broken glass, broken tubes and pizza cutters sliced Cardona's skin as he picked up the win in front of a crowd that wanted no part of the former Zack Ryder. Cardona garnered nuclear heat after his win as the raucous crowd hurled everything they could find at the bloody, lacerated frame of Cardona as he celebrated his win.

Not everyone was angered though, as a section of the fans audibly celebrated Matt Cardona's big win. Evidently, the number was quite less compared to the number of fans rooting for Nick Gage. Nevertheless, Matt Cardona didn't shy away from acknowledging the support he got.

"I love this!!!," tweeted Cardona.

The match was a barbaric affair with several spots capable of making even hardcore lovers feel squeamish. Very rarely does it happen that a match in a non-major wrestling promotion garners this much attention, so massive credit must go to both Matt Cardona and Nick Gage for creating the hype for this match and then delivering on the hype with a brutally memorable clash.

What's next for Matt Cardona and Nick Gage?

I'm really hoping we get the GCW version of Matt Cardona in Impact soon.#IMPACTonAXSTV — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) July 23, 2021

Matt Cardona is likely to take some time to recover from his battle against Nick Gage. He's been a regular presence on IMPACT Wrestling, embroiled in a feud against Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood alongside his fiancé Chelsea Green.

Nick Gage, on the other hand, has no time to rest as he will be taking on Chris Jericho in a no-disqualifications match on Wednesday at AEW: Fight for the Fallen on Wednesday, this week.

.@IAmJericho completed Chapter 1 of the Five Labours of Jericho, but is he ready for @thekingnickgage in a NO RULES MATCH this Wednesday at #FightForTheFallen?#AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen is THIS WED (7/28) in Charlotte at @TheBOplex. Get tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/3i7c5Sse52 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2021

Gage showed up at AEW: Fyter Fest Night 2 with a pizza cutter in his hand so another bloody and violent bout could be on the cards as The Demo God looks to vanquish the second opponent sent his way by MJF during the Five Labours of Jericho.

What did you make of the violent match between Matt Cardona and Nick Gage for the GCW World Championship? Who would you like to see Matt Cardona feud with upon his return? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Arjun