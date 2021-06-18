Matt Cardona requests IMPACT Wrestling to hire former WWE Superstar 

Matt Cardona has sent a message to IMPACT Wrestling, requesting they hire former WWE Tag Team Champion Heath Slater.

Going by the ring name Heath, he appeared for IMPACT Wrestling on many occasions in 2020. He was even part of a storyline in which he tried to get hired by the promotion, but repeatedly failed in his attempts.

Reacting to Sami Callihan being reinstated and Don Callis' firing on IMPACT Wrestling, Matt Cardona requested the promotion to hire Heath Slater.

"Can we hire @HEATHXXII?! #HEATHforIMPACTevp" tweeted Matt Cardona

Heath's last pay-per-view appearance for IMPACT Wrestling was at Bound for Glory in 2020, where he was supposed to win the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match.

However, an injury to him during the bout forced the company to alter the ending, with Rhino coming up on top. As per the stipulation, had he, or even if Rhino, had won the match, Heath would have been offered a contract from IMPACT Wrestling.

Heath has been away from IMPACT Wrestling since November 2020 after Violent By Design brutalized him backstage. He's currently recuperating after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia on March 1. Although there's no update on Heath's return, he could become a regular fixture in the promotion once he's back.

IMPACT Wrestling's Matt Cardona is making waves in the wrestling business

Since joining IMPACT Wrestling in 2020, Matt Cardona has seemingly found his footing in the wrestling business. Despite having a fairly successful WWE career, Cardona struggled to break out of mid-card purgatory.

His recent appearance in GCW, where he impersonated Jon Moxley and attacked Nick Gage, has earned widespread acclaim from fans. He's scheduled to face Gage for the GCW World Title at GCW Homecoming on Saturday, July 24.

