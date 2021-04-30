Mauro Ranallo shares emotional experience of returning at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion 2021

Mauro Ranallo confessed his return to pro-wrestling at IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion 2021 was an emotional experience and that he hopes to be back soon.

Ranallo commentated during the Rebellion 2021 main event, where AEW World Champion Kenny Omega fought IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann in a title vs. title match. Omega walked out as the double champion by the end of the historic night.

Ranallo received rave reviews for his work during the match, as he created a vibrant atmosphere and perfectly sold the enormous stakes of the clash.

Speaking on his podcast, Maurologue, Mauro Ranallo thanked the IMPACT Wrestling management for making him feel at home during his return to professional wrestling. He stated that calling the match made him feel like he was 16 years old again, which reignited his love for the business.

"A big thank you to my friend Scott D'Amore and everyone at Impact Wrestling for making me feel so welcome. It reminded me. honestly, of when I started my career at 16. Yeah, last night reignited my passion for professional wrestling," Ranallo said. (H/T - Comicbook)

Ranallo showered praise on the IMPACT Wrestling talent and said he was happy that the event received appreciation from the fans. The announcer further disclosed that he was pleased to see some of his old colleagues and is optimistic about returning to IMPACT Wrestling soon.

"I thought everyone delivered and from what I understand, the pay-per-view is getting rave reviews, and even more importantly, the pay-per-view buyrate should be one of the best that Impact Wrestling has done in some time," Ranallo continued. "Yeah, it was great to see so many familiar faces and I do hope to get to do it again."

Mauro Ranallo will be a great addition to IMPACT Wrestling's commentary booth

Mauro Ranallo shared amazing chemistry with Matt Striker and D'Lo Brown in the commentary booth at Rebellion 2021.

Ranallo joining IMPACT Wrestling's broadcast on a full-time basis would give the audience another reason to tune in to their shows.

Ranallo's stint in WWE NXT from 2017 to 2020 is still fondly remembered by fans, and his potential return to the pro-wrestling business in the future will be welcomed by one and all.

