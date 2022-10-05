Mickie James believes she & Mia Yim will surprise each other at Bound For Glory (Exclusive)

Former Knockouts World Champion Mickie James recently shared her thoughts on her upcoming match.

After making a bombshell announcement last month, the four-time Knockouts World Champion will continue her "last rodeo" as she battles Mia Yim at Bound For Glory this Friday. The two Knockouts have faced each other in the past, with James gaining the win on both occasions.

At the Bound For Glory Press Pass media event, James spoke about her preparations ahead of her highly-anticipated encounter against Yim.

"I definitely have been training and practicing. I just had a match in the UK against this young up-and-comer Lizzy Evo, so I think it's just kind of best to always stay fresh and always keep training. And you're right, the Mia Yim that I saw over a decade ago was very young and still very green I guess is what we would say. I mean, she hadn't had many matches and I have watched her in this journey over the last decade and seen how much she's grown and I know how talented she is and you know how talented she is," Mickie James said. (15:05 - 15:45)

She continued further and stated that Yim wouldn't go easy on her out of respect and anticipated that it would be a hard-hitting affair.

"I know that she respects me but if she truly respects me like the way that I know, I know that she's not going to try to go easy on me, at all, because she knows that's not what I want. When I said I wanted to be challenged and prove that I belong here, it means I want everything that you have. It's going to be a hard-hitting match and both of us are going to surprise each other just with kicking each other's butts, but out of love and respect." (15:46 - 16:18)

You can check out the complete interview with Mickie James below:

Will the third time be the charm for Mickie James at Bound For Glory?

Mickie James has previously competed twice at Bound For Glory. In 2011, she competed in a Fatal Four-way match where Velvet Sky emerged victorious. The match also featured Madison Rayne and Winter. Last year at Bound For Glory, James defeated Deonna Purrazzo to win the Knockouts World Championship.

However, the stakes will be at an all-time high this year as a loss would mean the end of the road for James. The former Knockouts World Champion will be entering the bout in high spirits following her impressive victories over Hyan, Raychell Rose, and Gisele Shaw.

