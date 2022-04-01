Mickie James compares the creative freedom between IMPACT Wrestling and WWE (Exclusive)

Former Knockouts World Champion Mickie James recently commented on her creative freedom in WWE and IMPACT Wrestling.

James has had a fantastic career in both promotions. She is a six-time champion in WWE and a four-time Knockouts World Champion in IMPACT Wrestling.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, James was asked if she had more creative freedom in IMPACT Wrestling as compared to WWE.

"I feel like yes. I feel like personally there is certainly a lot of trust in me that if I have an idea or if there's something specific that I vocalize that I think is going to be great, it's certainly listened to and utilized and trusted as a valuable opinion whereas there's so many moving parts at WWE but there would be a lot of times when if I would speak up or if I would say something that I didn't think was going to work or that would be not good for us as an image or not good whatever, and it would, I would say not get ignored because there are certainly people there that love and respect my opinion and appreciate the fact that I am always honest," Mickie James said. (07:03 - 08:01)

She elaborated further on the matter and explained how performing in front of various types of audiences helped her in gaining knowledge about the business.

"I feel like there's a lot more faith and trust in me and my knowledge in the business and I've been in it a long time so I've seen every type of audience. I have performed pretty much in front of every audience in the world and so I do feel like I have my finger on the trigger, especially because wrestling's evolved so much as well of what's acceptable, especially for women and for opening the door of inclusivity of it all, I do have my finger on the trigger with a lot of that stuff because I've been at the forefront along with a lot of people. I certainly think creatively I have more power, I have more say so and it's more directive and more trust in me as a performer." (08:24 - 09:15)

Mickie James recently made an appearance in the WWE Royal Rumble

In January 2022, Mickie James made history as she entered the WWE Women's Royal Rumble while still under contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Fans around the world were shocked when WWE announced James' involvement in the match prior to the premium live event.

In a stunning display, she went into the historic event with the Knockouts World Champion wrapped around her waist.

James entered the Rumble at #20 and lasted close to 12 minutes in the match. She eliminated Michelle McCool before being eliminated by Lita.

