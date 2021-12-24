Mickie James discusses her time in IMPACT Wrestling, her match at Hard to Kill & more (Exclusive)

They say the more things change, the more they stay the same. For Mickie James and IMPACT Wrestling, that sure seems to be the case.

James is in her fourth tenure with IMPACT, and she's currently the Knockouts Division Champion. She captured the belt from Deonna Purrazzo at Bound for Glory earlier this year. This is her fourth reign with one of wrestling's most storied women's titles, and she says she has no intention of giving it up anytime soon.

Mickie James recently spoke with Sportskeeda.com and discussed her career, her special relationship with IMPACT as a promotion, and her rivalry with Purrazzo.

Mickie James' decorated career originally took off with IMPACT nearly 20 years ago

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING Today in #IMPACTHistory @MickieJames (known as Alexis Laree) made her TNA singles debut taking on Trinity! (NWA-TNA PPV #39) Today in #IMPACTHistory: @MickieJames (known as Alexis Laree) made her TNA singles debut taking on Trinity! (NWA-TNA PPV #39) https://t.co/7IFc19HJw4

James' first major exposure came as part of some of IMPACT's Wednesday night pay-per-views, when they were known as TNA. Wrestling then as Alexis Laree, Mickie was already showcasing her talent in a handful of matches with the upstart company.

She says looking back on how she's always come back to IMPACT, it seems like it's always been her landing spot.

"IMPACT feels like a natural home," James said. "Just being back in to 'Hardcore Country', it's one of those things where... I guess my first departure [from another promotion], I was able to go to IMPACT and I was able to create and re-define myself to become this version of Mickie James as Hardcore Country."

"It felt like it was a very true to the evolved version of me as a person," she continued. "And so, I think to come back and get to be her again? Especially after everything and just to be where I'm at now? It's pretty awesome."

James returned to IMPACT Wrestling and reclaimed the top spot of the Knockouts Division

James will be defending the Knockouts Championship in a rematch with Deonna Purrazzo at IMPACT's premium event, Hard to Kill, on January 8th.

Purrazzo has turned this rivalry into a war, but Mickie James says that 'Hardcore Country' is looking forward to their upcoming Texas Death Match.

" [The fans] can expect a fight," James asserted. "That's for sure, because if you want to go off of Bound for Glory and everything leading up to that? And now I see Deonna come back after she kind of took a little hiatus. To see her come back now? She's kind of stripped down, and she's kind of back to basics. She lost the Virtuosa thing and the whole presence about her."

"I know that she's coming with a different attitude, and she's a little bit more unpredictable. So it's going to be exciting for the fans. Whereas the last time we faced each other, I was walking in with nothing to lose and everything to gain? Now those roles are very, very switched. I think with her being a champion for so long? She's lost a piece of her identity. She's a little lost, and she's looking to do anything to get it back."

"I know that usually she's very cold and calculating and very technical about everything. But I think now? She's got a bit of an edge to her, which is also very exciting."

Mickie James' groundbreaking run in professional wrestling isn't over yet

Despite a long and winding career, Mickie James has never forgotten what got her to this point: the fans. She says she's grateful for all their support over the years and had a message for them:

"Thank you for always supporting me, for following me wherever I go," James said. "From companies to comebacks, to heartbreak, to monumental moments, to my music, to all these passions... I'm very blessed, and I hate to throw that out there and constantly say that because it's so cliche, and it sounds so cliche."

"But I am very aware that I wouldn't be able to be sitting here now, 20 some years in the business as a woman, if it wasn't for my fans. And if it wasn't for their love. That constant admiration and constantly supporting me, and supporting wrestling and women's wrestling... I'm grateful to have been here and to do all these things. I'm still doing these things, and it's pretty awesome. As long as I can do it, I'll be here for them, so I hope they stick around with me."

You can listen to Sportskeeda's full interview with Mickie James here:

What is your opinion on the storied career of Mickie James? Who would you like to see her face in IMPACT Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If using the transcriptions above please give credit and an H/T to Sportskeeda.

Edited by Genci Papraniku