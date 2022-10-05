Mickie James comments on the possibility of a Knockouts main event at Bound For Glory (Exclusive)

Four-time IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James recently shared her thoughts on the possibility of a Knockouts main event at IMPACT Wrestling's biggest pay-per-view of the year, Bound For Glory.

IMPACT Wrestling has been a frontrunner in the industry when it comes to female superstars making history. Most recently, we saw the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match where Jordynne Grace won the Knockouts World title.

Earlier this year at Hard to Kill, we saw the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate-X match where Tasha Steelz walked away with the win. On the same night, Mickie James defeated Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death match to retain her title in the main event.

In a media event prior to Bound For Glory, the former Knockouts World Champion was positive about Knockouts main-eventing the mega pay-per-view as soon as next year.

"Deonna and I had the first (Knockouts main event) for the Knockouts World Championship where the Knockouts World Championship was the main event of the show. So, for the Knockouts to main event Bound For Glory, it could happen as early as next year. Obviously, it's not the main event this year. But, I think it's always on the cards and I do believe like the Knockouts have been given so many opportunities," Mickie James said. (12:30 - 12:57)

James reflected on some of the high-profile matches featuring IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim and stated that the Knockouts division has no limitations.

"Even when I wasn't there (in IMPACT Wrestling), to be able to go back and watch and see the opportunities that Gail (Kim) and Awesome Kong were being given. I was not there at the time and I was getting four minute matches and I was looking at this stuff and I was like 'Oh my God!' (...) I think the Knockouts have always been the difference makers. They have been far ahead of the curve as far as what the women have been allowed to do and there are no limitations for the Knockouts and that's just the beauty of it." (12:58 - 13:40)

You can check out the complete video below:

Mickie James faces a tough challenge at Bound For Glory

After her bombshell announcement last month, Mickie James kicked off her "last rodeo" by gaining victories over Hyan, Raychell Rose and Gisele Shaw. Following her win over Shaw at Victory Road, James issued a challenge to Mia Yim.

Yim and James have battled each other twice in the past, where the latter ended up victorious on both occasions. However, those matches were more than a decade ago and James is set to battle an improved and experienced Yim.

It will be interesting to see if The HBIC is able to put a stop to the Hardcore Country star's famed career or if the latter continues her juggernaut trajectory.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription by linking back to this article.

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

Poll : Who are you rooting for at Bound For Glory? Mickie James Mia Yim 0 votes