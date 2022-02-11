"Are we going to explain this?" - Mickie James reveals the thought process behind controversial IMPACT Wrestling segment (Exclusive)

Remember when James Storm threw Mickie James into an incoming train back in 2015?

The IMPACT Knockouts Champion's current run with the company has been highly praised, especially her feud with Deonna Purrazzo. However, not all of her IMPACT storylines have received positive fanfare.

Mickie James recently sat down with Sportskeeda's own Riju Dasgupta to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked about the infamous storyline when James Storm threw her in front of an incoming train on IMPACT Wrestling, James couldn't help but wonder how they were going to explain it.

"Oh god, that train moment. That was something," Mickie James pondered. "No, it was interesting. It was one of those things that was a there was a new person that had come over from WWE, they were working on creative, they were kind of the head of it. And because of this new person that came in, I feel like I was leaving IMPACT anyway. Like I was there more on a per-show kind of deal, and they wanted a way -- like they -- I don't know why this was the thing, and I watch it back, and I'm like, I remember them pitching it to me, and I'm like, wait, you want him to push me in front of a train, but then I'm going to come back from this? So I didn't die in the train tracks? Are we going to explain this?"

Mickie James on the veracity of her "death" storyline

James did not express great enthusiasm when discussing the 2015 storyline.

The IMPACT star touched on the poor job the company did of explaining the angle and how she returned from it. James also admitted that she didn't know how the whole thing was going to go over once it aired on IMPACT Wrestling television.

"There was no real explanation, we kind of heard the train. You didn't see the train," Mickie James said. "You just see me fall into like the pit of the train tracks because it was shot ironically enough at Common Station, which was the old TNA headquarters in downtown Nashville. So there was like an old working thing, and it was kind of wild. I have no explanation for it. It was one of those things I was just like, okay, fine. I don't know how this is gonna go over and I kind of explained, I just feel like people are gonna be like, 'What the hell, you just killed Mickie?' Like in South Park. Kenny, but Mickie. Yeah, but that's kind of what it did like Wait, she just died? Did she just die on television? But I did not die. Or did I?" (21:15 - 23:30)

What do you make of James' comments? Did you enjoy this storyline when it happened on IMPACT Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

