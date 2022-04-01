Mickie James says her husband Nick Aldis will "Will Smith slap" a fellow IMPACT star (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Mickie James is not a happy camper. Not only was she the victim of an assault from Chelsea Green, but also her husband, Matt Cardona.

As a result, a clash was made official between the couples during WrestleMania weekend. James and her husband, Nick Aldis, will take on Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona at the Multiverse of Matches.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of the event, the former Knockouts Champion said that she expected Aldis to "Will Smith-slap" Matt Cardona:

"Matt, I hope you’re ready because Nick is going to Will Smith slap the sh*t out of you. You understand? Yeah, it’s gonna be great. And I’m going to laugh," said James. [19.24-19.34]

As for the incident at the Oscars that the whole world is talking about, Hardcore Country had her unique take on it.

"I’m a little bit tougher because I come from wrestling and we’re always ribbing each other. We’re always making jokes. We always take them too far. You know what I mean? I have pretty thick skin. But I can also recognize it because I’ve watched Jada’s journey and I see her, as such an advocate for what she’s going through. It must be a sensitive subject for her. So, it was a joke that was done in terrible taste. And she obviously was affected by it. And Will was standing up for his wife. And he wasn’t going to allow his wife to be disrespected," added Mickie James. [10.22-11.44]

Check out the video in its entirety below:

Mickie James and Chelsea Green's history spans multiple promotions

Yes, their rivalry may be playing out in IMPACT Wrestling, but both James and Chelsea Green were a part of WWE until recently.

In fact, there was talk of the two women even forming an alliance in WWE at some point. Their short-lived coalition in IMPACT Wrestling escalated into a feud soon after, something that promises to be a treat for wrestling fans.

Catch Mickie James on Eurosport. The Multiverse of Matches is streaming on FITE TV. If you use a quote from this interview, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

