"I picked the wrong one" - Mickie James comments on her friendship with Chelsea Green (Exclusive)

Mickie James recently shared her thoughts on her friendship with former Knockouts Champion Chelsea Green.

Green was heavily involved in James' feud against current Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz. James lost her title to Steelz at Sacrifice and the two had a rematch on the latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling where Savannah Evans made her presence felt. Green made her way to the ring only to comfortably sit down and watch her friend being brutally attacked by the duo of Evans and Steelz.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mickie James opened up on her friendship with Chelsea Green.

"I picked the wrong one is what happened. I'm a bad judge of character, apparently. No, I know, it's unfortunate, isn't it? Because I think I've watched Chelsea even when we were at WWE, we talked about, you know, it's no secret if you go back to one of the things we were going to do before we left WWE, we actually shot it for television and everything was to start an alliance between she and I and then, it just never happened and then we both left," Mickie James said. (04:37 - 05:18)

You can watch the complete interview below:

Mickie James also shared her thoughts on Matt Cardona

Mickie James praised Green for putting up good performances in different promotions and spoke about the ongoing rivalry between Matt Cardona and Nick Aldis.

"We have had separately our careers and kind of a resurgence and a redefining of what those careers look like, in a lot of the same companies. I had her in the women's invitational cup for NWA EmPowerrr and she won. I have seen her go and make her mark everywhere, both with Matt [Cardona] and without Matt and I thought at IMPACT, we had a true chance to do some cool stuff together, finally."

James added:

"It's something that we both wanted and in parallel to that, I have seen her husband and my husband's feud transpiring and I've tried to stay neutral to the situation because of my love for Chelsea and I've known Matt for a very long time. I appreciate that he's been in his own role since then and truly kind of redefining himself, but I recognise him and my husband haven't gotten along for the last couple of months. I thought that as a businesswoman and a professional, we could all stay neutral and still be friends but I was wrong, I misjudged that." (05:19 - 06:47)

Following the street fight between James and Steelz last week, Green and James had a brawl where the former gained the upper hand. Cardona quickly appeared from out of nowhere to hit a Radio Silence on James.

The duo of James and Aldis are scheduled to face Green and Cardona at IMPACT: Multiverse of Matches on April 1st.

