Mickie James sends a message after returning to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary 2021

Mickie James recently took to Twitter to send a message after making her triumphant return to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary 2021.

James, among others, was cut from the promotion on April 15, 2021, owing to the budget cuts stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. At the 2021 Slammiversary, Mickie James stunned fans by appearing moments after Deonna Purrazzo retained her Knockouts Championship in a hard-fought battle against surprise debutant Thunder Rosa.

James interrupted Purrazzo's post-match promo and offered to have her appear at NWA: Empower, an all-women wrestling event, which James is producing. However, the Knockouts Champion was unhappy with the offer and began verbally berating the legendary wrestler.

Mickie James, in retaliation, didn't bother to speak and instead laid down Deonna Purrazzo with a brutal-looking Mick Kick. Taking to Twitter, James stated that she's back in IMPACT Wrestling to change the business for good.

"I’m not just here to DO business… I’m here to CHANGE it. Oh & in case you forgot, welcome to #HardcoreCountry," tweeted Mickie James

I’m not just here to DO business… I’m here to CHANGE it. Oh & in case you forgot, welcome to #HardcoreCountry https://t.co/e53vE7i9U0 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 18, 2021

Mickie James has achieved legendary status in IMPACT Wrestling in the past, winning the Knockouts Championship thrice. At a time when women's wrestling was struggling for relevance in WWE, James, alongside Gail Kim, and others, were having show-stealing matches in the Nashville-based promotion.

What could Mickie James do in IMPACT Wrestling?

Mickie James was vocal about feeling dejected over hardly getting any opportunities to wrestle in WWE during her final months with the company. However, after her return at Slammiversary, James seems on course to have a memorable rivalry with Deonna Purrazzo that could result in some great matches.

90days. Thank you. Now watch the magic. pic.twitter.com/UOirtnE4Am — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 14, 2021

Mickie James still has a lot to offer, and fans can feel assured that she will not hold back during any of her matches in IMPACT Wrestling. Apart from Purrazzo, James can also have several dream matches against other uber-talented performers in the promotion's Knockouts division.

