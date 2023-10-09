Mike Bailey previews his Bound for Glory 2023 match against Will Ospreay; says The Aerial Assassin is the best wrestler in the world (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Mike Bailey recently discussed his upcoming match with Will Ospreay at Bound for Glory 2023 on October 21st.

Bound for Glory is shaping up to be an incredible event, with several promising matches that are sure to steal the show. One of those bouts is between Bailey and Ospreay, who are considered among two of the best high-flyers in the business.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of the pay-per-view, Mike Bailey spoke about possibly defeating Will Ospreay at the show. The IMPACT Wrestling star said many expect him to beat The Aerial Assassin at Bound for Glory, and he himself was confident about his chances.

"It will just feel normal. I mean, the expectation for me right now is that I will beat Will Ospreay, and I wouldn't be taking this match if it wasn't," said Bailey. [10:12 - 10:26]

IMPACT Wrestling star Mike Bailey says Will Ospreay is the best wrestler in the world

In the same conversation, Mike Bailey mentioned that though many performers were competing at the same level as Ospreay, none had displayed his level of consistency. The IMPACT Wrestling star added while it was a subjective choice, The Aerial Assassin was the best wrestler in the world today, according to him.

"There are other guys arguably at the same level, but nobody has been doing as consistently as Will Ospreay. He goes all around the world. Insane schedule. And, I mean, one of the best wrestlers in the world, which I know is really subjective, but to me, Ospreay is the best wrestler in the world, and I think that I fit right there with him in that branch." [10:44 - 11:12]

Regardless of who wins, it's safe to assume Bailey and Ospreay are sure to enthrall fans when they set foot inside the squared circle at Bound for Glory 2023.

